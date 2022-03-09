Louis E. Kimball, 37, at right at bottom left, sits beside defense attorney Steven Zaleski during a pretrial hearing on Wednesday in Rock County Circuit Court. Kimball pleaded guilty to one charge in the case of a July 2020 shooting in Beloit.
BELOIT—A Beloit man has entered into a plea agreement with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office for his role in a July 2020 shooting in Beloit that left one person injured, according to court records.
Louis E. Kimball, 37, was arrested on Aug. 7, 2020 in the 2700 block of Milwaukee Road for his role in a July 31, 2020 shooting of 25-year-old Taiwan R. Edwards of Beloit, in the 1700 block of Dewey Avenue.
His arrest came after Beloit police raided a hotel room in Beloit where Kimball was staying and recovered a handgun. When questioned by police, Kimball said Edwards allegedly made a threat to shoot a person involved in a fight, prompting Kimball to pull out a handgun and fire it at Edwards, court records show.
At a final pretrial hearing on Wednesday before Rock County Branch 7 Judge Barbara McCrory, Kimball pleaded guilty to the charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
When asked by McCrory what prompted the plea agreement, a representative for the district attorney’s office said the state believed there was a “legitimate defense of others” argument to be made in the case if the matter proceeded to trial.
Four counts of recklessly endangering safety and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping were dismissed, but read into the court record.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, court records show Kimball shot Edwards following a large fight involving 15 to 20 people near Summit Park in Beloit. A family member of Edwards allegedly was fighting a woman, and during the fight a witness told police a man believed to be Kimball pointed a handgun and fired multiple times at Edwards. Edwards was shot in the lower back and was driven to a local hospital by a family member where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Another witness interviewed by police told officers the fight transpired following a domestic dispute between two women who have children in common with Kimball.
Defense attorney Steven Zaleski said he anticipates the state will argue for a possible sentence of five years in prison and five years post-release supervision.
Sentencing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on May 25 before McCrory.