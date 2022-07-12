JANESVILLE—A Beloit man has plead not guilty to charges of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child.
Tyler E. Culver, 18, and his attorney Bradley J. Lochowicz entered the not guilty plea during a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Rock County Circuit Court. Culver was charged in April with repeated sexual assault of a child, enticement and causing a child younger than 13 to view or listen to sexual activity, all felonies.
Culver also waived his right to a preliminary hearing after a brief consultation with his lawyer.
The case could now go to a jury trial. Should a jury find Culver guilty of all three counts, he could face a combined maximum prison sentence of 97 and a half years, a maximum fine of $125,000, or both.
City of Janesville police detectives started to investigate reports of a sexual assault of a child on April 20, a criminal complaint states. The victim, who is now 9 years old, told detectives the first alleged incident took place when the child’s mother left the child alone with Culver as she went to pick up food.
During that first supposed incident, Culver allegedly told the child, who was 5 at the time, that if he took his pants off, that the two would be friends, the complaint states.
Prosecuters are accusing Culver of sexually assaulting the child over a span of approximately two years.
Culver’s is out on a $4,000 bond, the terms of which prohibit him from any contact with the victim and from being around any children who are not in high school. It also set a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for him.