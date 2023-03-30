01STOCK_ROCK_SHERIFF03

JANESVILLE - A Beloit man was arrested Thursday after he led area law enforcement officers on a chase throughout the Stateline Area resullting in three squad cars being hit.

Cory Bendorf Sasseen, 33, faces possible charges of fleeing, reckless driving, operating after revocation, reckless endangering safety, and operating while intoxicated – second offense, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Recommended for you