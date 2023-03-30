JANESVILLE - A Beloit man was arrested Thursday after he led area law enforcement officers on a chase throughout the Stateline Area resullting in three squad cars being hit.
Cory Bendorf Sasseen, 33, faces possible charges of fleeing, reckless driving, operating after revocation, reckless endangering safety, and operating while intoxicated – second offense, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 12:25 a.m. Thursday, a Janesville police officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Midvale Drive and Wright Road, but the vehicle fled.
It was learned the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that was recently stolen in Beloit.
Beloit police said they had probable cause to arrest the suspected driver, Cory Bendorf Sasseen, on charges of theft, reckless endangering safety, false imprisonment, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and fleeing.
A short time later the vehicle fled from Walworth County Sheriff's deputies into Illinois. At approximately 1:17 a.m. the vehicle crossed back into Wisconsin and stop sticks were used by Beloit police. Beloit police started pursuing the vehicle around the City of Beloit. Rock County deputies picked up the pursuit when the vehicle went north on County Trunk D.
Deputies used a moving roadblock to slow the vehicle to a stop. While the vehicle was slowing it struck three Rock County squad cars. The vehicle came to a stop on County Trunk D near Rockport Park Drive. The driver was taken into custody. Deputies noticed the passenger in the vehicle was having a medical event and immediately began rendering aid and contacted EMS. No injuries occurred during the incident.
