MADISON – A Beloit man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two charges accusing him of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Everett Wescott, 32, was arrested in Beloit on Friday by Beloit police and FBI agents. He is charged with transporting a minor across state lines with the intent that the minor engage in any sexual activity. The indictment alleges that he transported a minor from Illinois to Wisconsin on March 19, 2021. The indictment also charges Wescott with using the minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing pornography. The indictment alleges that he used an iPhone to produce the child pornography between January 2020 and September 2021.
The indictment, issued by a grand jury sitting in Madison on Aug. 24. The indictment was unsealed following Wescott’s arrest on Friday, Sept. 2. He was arraigned in U.S. District Court in Madison that day and remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing, which is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9.
If convicted, Wescott faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison on the charge of transporting a minor across state lines and a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years on the production of child pornography charge. The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the Beloit Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor Kraus is handling the prosecution.