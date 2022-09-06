01STOCK_GAVEL_2

MADISON – A Beloit man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two charges accusing him of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Everett Wescott, 32, was arrested in Beloit on Friday by Beloit police and FBI agents. He is charged with transporting a minor across state lines with the intent that the minor engage in any sexual activity. The indictment alleges that he transported a minor from Illinois to Wisconsin on March 19, 2021. The indictment also charges Wescott with using the minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing pornography. The indictment alleges that he used an iPhone to produce the child pornography between January 2020 and September 2021.