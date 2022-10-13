JANESVILLE—A Beloit man has been found guilty of human trafficking charges following a two-day jury trial.
Ieem Currie, 41, also was found guilty earlier this week on charges of keeping a place of prostitution, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and child neglect. Currie was found not guilty of one count of human trafficking.
Evidence at the trial showed that Currie exploited vulnerable young women by enticing them with free food, shelter and drugs and then coerced them into giving him the money they received from acts of prostitution both inside and outside his home in Beloit, according to a news release from the Rock County District Attorney’s Office. The evidence also showed that Currie exposed his young daughter to the drug and prostitution activities in his residence and allowed individuals to drive his young daughter to school while under the influence of drugs.
The Beloit Police Department conducted the initial investigation into Currie’s activities and Amber Davies was the lead investigator on the case, according to the news release.
Also, the Town of Beloit Police Department, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Wisconsin Department of Justice, particularly Special Agent Jeffrey Berkley, played roles in this investigation. Assistant District Attorneys Emmeline Lee and Gerald Urbik prosecuted the case.
Project Respect based in Madison, Wisconsin provided services to one of the human trafficking survivors and Andrea Ehret, the Victim Witness Coordinator for the Rock County District Attorney’s Office provided assistance to both the victims and witnesses in this case.
Currie, was on parole and lifetime GPS monitoring as a result of a previous conviction for first degree sexual assault of a child at the time he committed these offenses. He faces a combined maximum penalty of over 75 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 10, 2023.
This case was the first time a human trafficking case was tried before a jury in Rock County.
