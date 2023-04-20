01STOCK_COURTHOUSE_ROCKCOUNTY2
Anthony Wahl

BELOIT — A 32-year-old Beloit man has been found guilty of repeated sexual assault of a child.

Christopher Grider was found guilty in court April 16 for repeated assault of the same child with at least three violations of first or second degree sexual assault in January of 2021 to January 2022.

