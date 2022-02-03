01STOCK_GAVEL_2

JANESVILLE — A Beloit man faces multiple felony charges following an alleged armed robbery that took place on Oct. 28, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint filed on Jan. 28.

Eric D. Carter, 34, has been charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

A person told Beloit police that a suspect stole $400 from him at gunpoint near a home in the 700 block of Eighth Street. The suspect was identified by a victim by photo array.

