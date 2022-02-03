hot Beloit man charged with armed robbery from October Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Feb 3, 2022 Feb 3, 2022 Updated 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE — A Beloit man faces multiple felony charges following an alleged armed robbery that took place on Oct. 28, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint filed on Jan. 28.Eric D. Carter, 34, has been charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.A person told Beloit police that a suspect stole $400 from him at gunpoint near a home in the 700 block of Eighth Street. The suspect was identified by a victim by photo array. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Homicide victim was woman found outside of residence with stab wounds Shooting outside Beloit high school marks third homicide in city in 2022 COLUMN: Youth hockey in Beloit doesn't deserve thin ice Stabbing victim identified as Janesville woman Conflicting reports lead to murder suspect's release Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime