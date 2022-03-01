JANESVILLE—A Beloit man charged in connection with a non-fatal shooting following an outburst at a Super Bowl party last year has had his case scheduled for a possible jury trial, according to Rock County Circuit Court records.
Znobian AD McAdory, 23, is charged with first-degree reckless injury, first-degree recklessly endangering safety for his role in a shooting that injured a 43-year-old man, who court records identify as McAdory’s stepfather, following a party on Feb. 7, 2021 in Beloit.
McAdory appeared in court by video conference before Branch 6 Judge John Wood on Tuesday and his case was scheduled for a final pretrial hearing on Sept. 7 followed by a jury trial scheduled to begin on Sept. 19, court records show.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News:
While in a vehicle, McAdory allegedly was upset regarding the music that was playing. Following an argument, McAdory exited the vehicle near the intersection of Woodward and Park avenues where he allegedly fired multiple shots into the vehicle, the complaint said.
Two bullets struck the 43-year-old man in the hip and he was transported to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Beloit police were advised by a witness who said McAdory allegedly fired a shot at a vehicle the witness was driving, and another witness told police he heard multiple shots while inside his home in the area of Park Avenue.
After police received more information stemming from the investigation, a perimeter was set up in the area of Wisconsin and Woodward avenues. An officer observed a man matching McAdory’s description exit a restaurant in the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, where he was subsequently placed under arrest.
In a search of the restaurant, Beloit police recovered a .40 caliber handgun and multiple unfired bullets under a sweatshirt in a booth at the restaurant.