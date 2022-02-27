BELOIT—A Beloit man has been arrested after local and federal law enforcement officials seized guns, drugs and $300,000 after multiple homes were searched last week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
As part of an ongoing narcotics investigation in Beloit, search warrants were executed at homes in the 18000 block of Fayette Avenue and 1900 block of Fairview Drive on Feb. 24. During the execution of the search warrants law enforcement reportedly found numerous items of narcotics trafficking including: 1 kilogram of suspected cocaine, 3 pounds of suspected marijuana, three handguns, firearms magazines, ammunition, miscellaneous drug paraphernalia, and $300,000.
Marctonio Barnes, 39, was arrested by authorities with the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation and Beloit police. He faces two possible charges of felony in possession of a firearm. Barnes had been on federal pre-trial release for a narcotics conspiracy that he was indicted for in the U.S. District Court Northern District of Illinois from an earlier case. Another Beloit man, identified as 35-year-old Marcus Payton, fled the scene during the execution of one of the search warrants. Both Barnes and Payton will be referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution, the DOJ said in a news release.
The investigation was led by DCI with assistance from U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Janesville Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the Wisconsin State Patrol.