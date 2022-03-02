hot Beloit man arrested after fleeing traffic stop Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Mar 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT — A Beloit man who was allegedly intoxicated and fled a traffic stop on Feb. 27 has been arrested, the Beloit Police Department reports. An officer attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed at around 11:30 p.m. on Merrill Street.Eventually the vehicle turned into a driveway in the 1000 block of White Avenue. The driver, Angel E. Salazar, 27, was taken into custody. Salazar was arrested on possible charges of third offense operating while intoxicated (OWI), reckless driving, fleeing an officer and a misdemeanor probation violation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Operating While Intoxicated Reckless Driving Fleeing Police Beloit Police Department Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Court records: South Beloit student charged with sexual assault BPD: Multiple people 'detained' after warrants served in Beloit Beloit's Family Promise announces new 24-7 homeless shelter site and new executive director Beloit man arrested after guns, drugs and money seized Beloit man arrested after pursuit in South Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime