BELOIT — A Beloit man who was allegedly intoxicated and fled a traffic stop on Feb. 27 has been arrested, the Beloit Police Department reports. 

An officer attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed at around 11:30 p.m. on Merrill Street.

Eventually the vehicle turned into a driveway in the 1000 block of White Avenue. The driver, Angel E. Salazar, 27, was taken into custody. 

Salazar was arrested on possible charges of third offense operating while intoxicated (OWI), reckless driving, fleeing an officer and a misdemeanor probation violation. 