JANESVILLE — A 46-year-old Beloit man has been charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses after police searched his apartment in Beloit and a storage unit in Janesville.

David Steptoe, 46, was arrested Wednesday after Janesville police found 18.71 ounces of cocaine, 10 ounces of marijuana and 54 fentanyl pills in the searches, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.