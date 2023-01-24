JANESVILLE — A 46-year-old Beloit man has been charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses after police searched his apartment in Beloit and a storage unit in Janesville.
David Steptoe, 46, was arrested Wednesday after Janesville police found 18.71 ounces of cocaine, 10 ounces of marijuana and 54 fentanyl pills in the searches, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Steptoe was charged Friday with 37 felonies including: possession with intent to deliver more than 40 grams of cocaine as a repeat offender; possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver as a repeat offender; two counts of manufacturing or delivering cocaine as a repeat offender; possession with intent to deliver more than 2,500 grams of THC as a repeat offender; two counts of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon; 28 counts of felony bail jumping; maintaining a drug house a repeat offender; and possession of THC as a repeat offender.
Steptoe is scheduled to make a preliminary appearance in Rock County Circuit Court on Jan. 27. He was being held in the Rock County Jail Friday on $100,000 cash bond.
The Janesville Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, with assistance from the Rock County Sheriff’s Department Special Investigations Unit, served search warrants Wednesday at Steptoe’s apartment in the 1900 block of Dupont Drive in Beloit and at a storage unit in the 3300 block of South Oakhill Avenue in Janesville.
At the time he was arrested Wednesday, Steptoe was out on a bail in connection with two different cases. He had been charged in 2021 in Rock County with first degree reckless homicide while delivering drugs, that resulted in a fatal overdose. He is scheduled to appear in Rock County Circuit Court on Feb. 1 in connection with that charge.
Steptoe is accused of causing the overdose death of a 41-year-old Janesville man in 2021. The Janesville man died of a drug mixture that included fentanyl and cocaine, police said.