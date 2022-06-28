JANESVILLE - A Beloit man is being accused of soliciting a child, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.

Russel Partlow, 60, faces possible charges of child enticement and soliciting child prostitution, according to the news release.

At about 4 p.m. on Monday, Janesville police responded to a complaint of a suspicious person in a pickup truck in Palmer Park, 2201 E. Racine St.

Partlow allegedly was soliciting a minor female for a sexual relationship. Officers learned of another incident which occurred over the weekend involving Partlow, according to the news release.

Partlow was taken into custody and is being held at the Rock County Jail.