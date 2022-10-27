featured hot Beloit Culver's robbery attempt linked to other crimes in Wisconsin Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Oct 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - An attempted robbery in the drive-through at the Culver's restaurant in Beloit Wednesday night has been linked to similar crimes in Lake Mills, Janesville and Mequon, Wisconsin.Beloit police say the description of the robber matches that of the man who tried to rob the other restaurants, according to a Beloit police Facebook post.The Beloit attempted robbery occurred at about 7:44 p.m. Wednesday at the restaurant at 2676 Cranston Road. No one was injured.The suspect is described as being a white male with dark hair driving a maroon four-door Jeep Wrangler Sahara.On Oct. 6, a similar incident was reported at the Janesville Culver's at 2633 Milton Ave. Another incident was reported in Mequon on Oct. 10 and the incident in Lake Mills occurred on Sept. 26.Anyone with information about the robbery attempt is asked to contact Detective Joshua Buroker or submit a tip through the Greater Beloit Area Crimestoppers website at www.gbacrimestoppers.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man charged with elder abuse Janesville woman stabbed, investigation continues Beloit woman accused of fourth OWI offense Beloit man arrested, accused of mobile home park shooting Janesville man faces fifth OWI charge Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime