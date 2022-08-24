MADISON - A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin a Beloit couple on Tuesday on various drug charges including possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Depronce Burnett, 38, and Dominique Holsten, 34, who are husband and wife, are charged with conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of cocaine. The indictment alleges that the conspiracy operated from Oct. 1 to Oct. 27, 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice - Western District of Wisconsin. They also are charged with maintaining a place in Beloit for the purpose of distributing cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Burnett and Holsten are also charged with two counts of distributing cocaine, two counts of distributing methamphetamine, possessing crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possessing 500 grams or more of cocaine with intent to distribute, possessing 50 grams of more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possessing 40 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to distribute.
The indictment also charges Burnett with three counts of distributing crack cocaine and a count of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
If convicted, Burnett and Holsten face a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison on the conspiracy charge and each of the charges alleging 500 grams or more of cocaine, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The other distribution charges, possession with intent to distribute charges, and charge of maintaining a place for drug distribution each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
The charges against Burnett and Holsten are the result of an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Janesville and Beloit Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Anderson is prosecuting the case.