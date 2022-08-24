01STOCK_GAVEL_2

MADISON - A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin a Beloit couple on Tuesday on various drug charges including possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Depronce Burnett, 38, and Dominique Holsten, 34, who are husband and wife, are charged with conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of cocaine. The indictment alleges that the conspiracy operated from Oct. 1 to Oct. 27, 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice - Western District of Wisconsin. They also are charged with maintaining a place in Beloit for the purpose of distributing cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.