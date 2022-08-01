Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles announced during a news conference Monday that an arrest has been made in the March 30, 2021 shooting death of Jordan Jefferson of Beloit. Daemon M. Hanna was taken into custody in Madison on Thursday in relation to the case.
Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles announced during a news conference Monday that an arrest has been made in the March 30, 2021 shooting death of Jordan Jefferson of Beloit. Daemon M. Hanna was taken into custody in Madison on Thursday in relation to the case.
BELOIT—A suspect in the shooting death of a Beloit man in March of last year has been arrested and Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said Monday there may be more arrests in the case.
Daemon M. Hanna, 26, was taken into custody Thursday by Madison police in collaboration with Beloit police, Sayles said during a news conference Monday at Beloit City Hall. He is being accused in the death of Jordan Jefferson, 33, who died March 30, 2021.
According to online court records, Hanna has been charged with first degree intentional homicide. Sayles said Hanna is from the Madison area, but he has ties to Beloit. Online court records list a Beloit address for Hanna.
Jefferson was shot around 11:37 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue in Beloit, according to Beloit Police Department reports. Multiple vehicles were reported in the area prior to the shooting as well as after the shooting, according to previous reports from the police department.
Jefferson’s death was the first homicide reported in Beloit in 2021. Beloit recorded four homicides in 2021.
Jefferson was the father of four children. His mother, Tina Jefferson-King, described her eldest son as a kind person who loved tinkering and fixing things. He worked as a custom jewelry designer and he worked at installing audio equipment, his mother said in an interview with the Beloit Daily News in May of 2021.
Sayles said there is the potential for additional arrests in the case, but he would not comment further because of the ongoing investigation. Sayles added Hanna will be extradited to Rock County.
Sayles credited the cooperation with community members and the long hours of investigative work by the detective bureau for identifying the suspect in this case.
“If not for the community collaboration, this case would still be unsolved,” Sayles said. “The relationship between the police and the community has grown stronger over the last three to four years.”
He said the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers received numerous tip regarding this case and the investigators had to be thorough in combing through all the tips to make sure the right suspect was being identified.
“I think community members saw a lot of senseless loss of life and they were fed up,” Sayles said when asked why community members were coming forward in this case to provide tips.
He said Beloit is not alone in seeing an increase in violent crime, noting violent crime is increasing nationally.
“I am thankful for the tireless hours our detectives dedicated to this case,” Sayles said.
He added the Beloit Police Department is dedicated to going after violent offenders and bringing them to justice.