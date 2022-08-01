BELOIT—A suspect in the shooting death of a Beloit man in March of last year has been arrested and Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said Monday there may be more arrests in the case.

Daemon M. Hanna, 26, was taken into custody Thursday by Madison police in collaboration with Beloit police, Sayles said during a news conference Monday at Beloit City Hall. He is being accused in the death of Jordan Jefferson, 33, who died March 30, 2021.