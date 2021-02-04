“They haven’t stopped since COVID-19 began. They want to keep working.”
That’s what Rock County Youth2Youth 4 Change/Southwest Alliance for Tobacco Prevention Director Debbie Fischer said about a dozen youth members in Youth2Youth. The students, mostly from Beloit Memorial High School, have taken their education online, launched a Podcast and forged ahead with community service projects such as stocking 16 little free libraries and rounding up hats, gloves and blankets for those in need.
Rock County Youth2Youth 4 Change’s mission is to reduce substance abuse among youth and promote healthy lifestyles through education and advocacy. Its vision is to create a drug-free community for generations to come.
From January through March, members of Youth2Youth gave 34 classroom presentations which reached more than 1,000 Rock County students. When COVID-19 struck, they had to move their presentations and meetings online.
Although Youth2Youth typically has about 150 members, about a dozen committed members began attending virtual planning meetings weekly. Those in the unstoppable crew included: Imelda Dominguez, Kerilynn Guevara, Patrick Rochester, Passion Tann, Maritza Santiago and Kimberly Guevera.
“The group is made up of people ready to take initiative. Since the pandemic, creativity has been shining through,” said Kimberly Guevera.
While many of the members have been in Youth2Youth for years, it was Tann’s first year. She thought joining the group would be a good thing to do during the uncertainty of the pandemic.
“If I could help others feel less helpless, it would help me feel less helpless. I’m excited to see what impact we will have,” Tann said.
Some members led up new initiatives such as Imelda Dominguez who created the Rock County Youth2Youth 4 Change podcast “Undivided Minds.” It was designed to tackle issues such as people dealing with COVID, recovering after assault, vaping, the election and more with Dominguez interviewing other teens or adults informed on the various topics. The podcasts were designed to give youth perspective about things going on in their lives.
“It’s been a very creative outlet,” Dominguez said.
Youth also designed and placed two new little free libraries in the Hackett neighborhood. Since April the youth have been filling the little free libraries throughout the community to make sure that children can have books to read.
The students made up baskets to place on buses filled with gloves and hats for people in need. They also delivered blankets and sleeping bags and backpacks with hygiene products to community organizations for the homeless.
They delivered a total of 350 of the lock boxes to area pharmacies, Beloit Regional Hospice and to citizens throughout Beloit to help them safely dispose of their medications.
Fischer explained how the students worked with 16 different community agencies throughout the five-county area and distributed 5,000 substance prevention educational materials.
Since April, group members designed 125 handmade cards monthly for Beloit Meals on Wheels clients which were also translated to Spanish. All cards are delivered with a special treat and words of encouragement for the senior citizens.
They launched the Warmth For Homeless project in August after seeing the amount of homeless people in the community. Since then more than 100 blankets and sleeping bags and backpacks full of hygiene items have been distributed.
Youth advocates also have been reading children’s stories since May. Read in English and Spanish, the stories were placed on Facebook and reached children as far away as Mexico.
While the students have been busy, Fischer said they are only getting started. With substance abuse growing during the pandemic, she said there is only going to be a greater need for Youth2Youth in the future.
“We are going to have a job after COVID-19, big time,” Fischer said.