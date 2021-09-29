BELOIT—“We can give them everything except a place to live.”
That’s what School District of Beloit Homeless Liaison Robin Stuht said about the struggle to assist increasing numbers of students facing homelessness. While the district can help students obtain food and hygiene items and provide academic and emotional support, it can’t solve the problem of unstable housing situations.
More families are risking homelessness as increasing numbers of landlords begin to sell their properties due to the high prices they can get in a booming housing market. Selling the properties is especially attractive to some landlords after they may have not received rent money during the eviction moratorium.
“Landlords are now selling their rentals, and there was already an unaffordable housing crisis in Beloit,” Stuht said.
Stuht encouraged people to help homeless students by mailing or dropping off grocery, gas and fast food gift cards as well as bus tokens and Walmart gift cards. The cards can be sent or dropped off to Stuht at Beloit Learning Academy (BLA), 1033 Woodward Ave. Stuht said donations of toilet paper are also welcome. The Walmart gift cards can be helpful in getting students’ clothing.
The district has already identified 268 homeless or unaccompanied youth, defined as those not having fixed, regular or adequate nighttime residence this year. Stuht said it’s almost double the amount identified last year.
She explained approximately 50 students out of that number are unaccompanied, those without a parent or guardian. While some of them are able to “couch surf” with various friends or family members, they are often in unhealthy living situations which can quickly change.
Stuht often encounters students with anxiety, depression and other mental health concerns. During the pandemic Stuht said many of the parents she met staying at motels were people fleeing domestic violence. She said there were also increased incidents of sex assaults to those under age 18. Child protective services has been overwhelmed with calls for service and there is a lack of foster parents available.
In an interview on Wednesday, two students shared what it’s like to be struggling to find a safe place to live. The Daily News is giving them fictitious names to protect their identity.
Casey, 16, is a sophomore at BLA and Mary, 17, is a senior. Moving dozens of times as their mothers struggle to afford housing, both are in dire need of suitable clothing to attend school and are struggling emotionally.
Casey, who lives with her mom and 13-year-old brother, said she was going to have to leave the family apartment on Wednesday as the landlord was unhappy with her mother. Her mother was planning on moving to Freeport, Illinois, to stay with another family member.
Casey, who is doing well academically and socially at BLA, said she was scared to leave her school.
“She’s connected with adults and teachers, and everyone loves her. Her attendance and grades are up,” said Tracy Schoville, math teacher and senior advisor.
Schoville and Stuht describe Casey, who loves to write in her journal and hopes to one day become a writer, as a deep thinker who is sensitive to the challenges swirling around her.
Stuht has found a mother in Beloit who has offered to take in Casey along with her own two children and has been discussing it with Casey’s mother. Casey has always attended Beloit schools and does not want to leave.
When asked how she is coping, Casey said “I write.” When asked if she’s worried about the future, she said: “I never know what’s happening next.”
Casey said she is more worried about her mother as she has medical issues and the stress is becoming too much for her.
Mary’s been moving for years with her mother and three sisters. The series of departures began with an incident of black mold in one apartment which left Mary in the hospital.
Most recently Mary’s mother was evicted because she couldn’t keep up with the rent. Her mom and two sisters moved in with her grandma. Because of the crowded conditions, one sister moved to her dad’s house and Mary sought refuge at an unlikely place—her ex-girlfriend’s parents’ home.
Mary admits it was awkward, but she didn’t know where else to go and the rearrangement is working for now. She helps out the family by babysitting.
Mary is passing all of her classes with plans to graduate early in January and begin work in the construction field. Stuht and Schoville are planning to connect her with CareerTek to possibly get her in an apprenticeship program.
“I want to build framing for houses,” Mary said.
Mary said she copes with her challenges by listening to music or riding her bike, but she still fears the future.
“I’m worried about my sisters,” she said.
Stuht said Mary would qualify for the Robin House, a home for homeless older teenage girls in Beloit, although the waiting list can be as long as 18 months.
For now, those at BLA are working to help support the girls with transportation, food, hygiene products and more. Their stories, Stuht and Schoville said, are similar to those of many students at the school who are struggling with homelessness.
At BLA, for example, Stuht said 75 percent of students who are identified as homeless are unaccompanied.