BELOIT - The Stateline Family YMCA will begin reopening Wednesday.
Members able to keep their membership will have first access to the Beloit Ironworks Branch on May 27. Members currently on hold who will be reactivating their memberships may join at the Ironworks Branch on June 1. The Roscoe branch reopening will begin June 1.
Members do not need a reservation to utilize the wellness center or track as it will be on a first-come-first-served basis. Guests will need to reserve a time to attend group exercise classes and lap pool.
More information will be coming soon.
