BELOIT—The Stateline Family YMCA has more openings for children at its childcare for essential workers and is working to keep its members engaged and improving their fitness, according to CEO Ann Hankins, Director of Gymnastics and Healthy Living Ashley Hoverson and Senior Director of Youth Development Jennifer McClone.
The Beloit Ironworks branch is offering emergency childcare from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Currently, the branch has about 35 kids a day for emergency childcare. They are broken into two groups: for kids 6 weeks to 5-years old; and age 6-12. The Y could take about 50 more children if necessary.
“We want to support our community and be part of the solution to help our healthcare workers in the community,” McClone said.
Families interested in childcare are asked to call the Ironworks branch at 608-365-2261 or email McClone at jmcclone@statelineymca.org.
Parents are not allowed inside the building. There is curbside pickup and drop off of children. Staff conduct hourly disinfection and do a deep cleaning each night.
To keep the childcare as safe as possible there are health screenings for kids and employees every morning and temperature checks as needed. Group sizes also are limited to a maximum of 10, including the teachers, explained McClone and Hankins.
Hoverson said instructors have been creating exercise videos in their homes on the Stateline Family YMCA’s YouTube Channel which are available to members through Facebook and Instagram.
“We are posting at least one video a day at 7 a.m. to help members feel like they are part of the class and community,” Hoverson said.
Among the videos have been a Silver Sneakers class, an exercise class in Spanish, a couple total body workouts, an outdoor workout, a class using an exercise ball as well as Tai Chi and Qigong.
“It’s been well received. The members enjoy seeing their instructors who they are used to seeing. It makes them feel connected and a part of the group,” Hoverson said.
Some members even write in requesting a class from their favorite instructor.
Those at the Y advise 30 to 60 minutes of exercise daily. In addition to the online videos, the Stateline Family YMCA offers a different fitness challenge each day.
This past weekend the Y had a challenge consisting of 100 repetitions of jumping jacks, push ups, crunches lunges and more.
“We had about 27 join in that challenge,” Hoverson said.
In another workout, people were challenged to do 10 to 15 exercises corresponding to each letter of their name.
“People really liked that one,” Hoverson said.
This weekend its members will be challenged to ride their bike for 30 miles.
What is great about the challenges, Hoverson said, is how anyone can join and do the challenge as well as click “applause” to help encourage others.
