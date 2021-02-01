The Stateline Family YMCA Roscoe and Beloit Ironworks branch invite everyone to join “The Stay STRONG Challenge” kicking off on Feb. 15.
“We want you to continue to stay strong and stay motivated,” said Roscoe Wellness Coordinator Cortnee Dusing.
The Y is hoping to keep the minds, bodies and spirits of the Stateline Area healthy with its free STRONG Challenge open to the non members and non members alike.
“Each week we will focus on a new theme and accompanying challenge with the goal of keeping people active for at least 30 minutes, five times a week,” Dusing said. “We also will be creating a private Facebook group where we will do special live streams.”
Dusing explained the challenge will be spread over six weeks with themes including: reset, refresh, reconnect, replay, reinvent and restore. There will also be a strong youth emphasis to help kids who haven’t been as active during the pandemic.
Some of the live streams will be workouts, a new group exercise class or challenge to do a family activity and try a workout one hasn’t done before.
Along with the 30 minutes of activity five times a week, there will be additional challenges.
Participants will get weekly emails with instructions and support from other participants via a STRONG Challenge Community Facebook Group.
People must register by Friday, Feb. 12 to be part of the Stateline Family YMCA’s STRONG Challenge when it begins on Feb. 15. People can register online at www.statelineymca.org, on the Stateline Family YMCA App, or in person.
All registered participants will receive a welcome/prep email.
“They will get weekly emails on Sundays with their challenge and theme of the week,” Dusing added.
Anybody who registers gets entered in a raffle, and every week a name is drawn for a prize.
Dusing said this is the second STRONG Challenge the Y has offered.