BELOIT—Everyone’s invited to a safe and social distant way to celebrate PRIDE for the LGBTQ community. Although Pride month in June has already passed, Yellow Brick Road wanted to offer another event—#ride4pride on Aug. 22—as it was unable to hold its third annual summer event.
“YBR’s wonderful board made the hard but necessary decision to cancel our annual Rock the Pride event for the summer due to COVID-19,” said Elizabeth Champney of Yellow Brick Road. “The #ride4pride event is to give the community a chance to come together safely to celebrate pride in lieu of what would have been the traditional third pride in Beloit.”
People are invited to deck out their car with pride and drive a parade route. Participants will be able to see Rock County drag royalty and enter to win a pride flag. Those who aren’t up for decking out their car are free to take pictures along the route and to vote on the pride cars.
First place will win a Rainbow Flag. Two runners-up will each win a mini Philly Pride Flag.
“The event is getting amazing attention. We anticipate about two dozen vehicles. ‘The more the merrier’ is very much a theme for #ride4pride,” Champney said. “COVID-19 has made safe events like this an answer to the itch of wanting to socialize in a responsible manner.”
To vote on vehicles during the event, people can visit the Yellow Brick Road Facebook page and look for the official #Ride4Pride photo album where Yellow Brick Road will post one photo of each vehicle. Then fans can like their favorites. Photos of cars with the most likes on Aug. 29 will win. Winners will be announced shortly after via Facebook. Winners also will be notified via phone.
To enter one’s vehicle into the competition for the Loudest and Proudest, people can register with a Yellow Brick Road volunteer at Telfer Park from 11—11:15 a.m. on Aug. 22. People are asked to decorate vehicles prior to arrival. Everyone is welcome, and people do not need to enter the competition to join the procession of cars and celebrate along the route. Pride swag is encouraged. People must wear masks and maintain social distancing.
The route will begin at Telfer Park, continue through downtown Beloit, and end at Riverside Park. A map of the official Ride4Pride route will be posted in the Facebook event soon.
Yellow Brick Road has tried to find creative ways to keep the LGBTQIA community connected during COVID-19.
This summer it hosted a ‘Zoom and sip’ and tried to promote digital content that supported queer artists and contributors.
“We know pride is a chance for many to feel a sense of community and belonging and therefore planned #ride4pride,” Champney said.
Yellow Brick Road invites those who support the LGBTQIA community to participate and enjoy its positive energy.