BELOIT - Beloit School Board write-in candidate Jacob Jacobson announced on Wednesday he was dropping out of the race.
Jacobson explained in an email to the Daily News that he had a family emergency that would need his full attention.
Jacobson had registered as a write-in candidate on Friday and interviewed with the Daily News on Sunday. His platform was re-opening schools for full-time in person learning as well as addressing academics and discipline issues.
There are four candidates running for two seats on the Beloit school board - incumbent Spencer Anderson and newcomers Sean Leavy, Gregg Schneider and Christine Raleigh.