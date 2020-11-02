BELOIT — Kimberly Muller never forgot the haunting drawing she found in her daughter’s sketchbook following her overdose death on Sept. 8, 2018.
It was a picture of a girl in pain and calling out for help. It’s an image Muller decided to bring to life again by painting it on a new canvas.
This time, that girl would be covered in flowers and light.
Visitors to the Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave., in November will get to see Mueller’s show “Life after Overdose: The Real,” a collaboration of Muller and her late daughter, Lindsey Rebecca Viramontes, in the Bell Gallery. Muller’s boyfriend, Ken Anderson, will be playing musical accompaniment with cigar box guitar and dulcimer.
Mueller’s work will be showcased for the month of November along with 50 pieces with the Wisconsin Regional Art Program (WRAP), according Jerry Sveum, program coordinator of Beloit Art Center.
The WRAP, to be shown in the main gallery, features prominent regional artists’ best works with work ranging from 3D works and sculpture to fabric arts and paint in all different types of media.
“We’ve got artists from Mukwonago to Woodstock (Illinois) and points in between,” Sveum said.
WRAP, in conjunction with University of Wisconsin along with Muller’s shown will be on display starting at an opening reception set for 5—7 p.m. on Friday. Opening night will be a walk-through affair with people wearing masks and lots of hand sanitizer will be available. The art will remain up through the month. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.—2 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Sveum said WRAP is one of the center’s biggest attractions of the year. He also is glad to feature Muller, a friend for many years. When Sveum ran a pharmacy, Muller’s grandmother, Ruth Nickel, worked for him.
Sveum said she wanted to encourage Muller to pursue her art more after her daughter’s tragic death and has been moved with the results.
“This is some powerful art and it’s very skillfully done,” Sveum said.
“It’s hard to put all my love, grief and feelings out there to be exposed, but it’s also the way I’ve been able to heal,” Muller said.
Shortly after Lindsey’s death, Muller obtained her daughter’s cell phone and began drawing pictures she found in the phone in a journal.
Recreating the sketchbook images helped Muller cope.
“After someone dies you have no new pictures. You have your pain and love and nowhere to put it,” Muller said.
Muller described her daughter as free-spirited, funny, sassy, outgoing and loyal with culinary and artistic talents.
Lindsey’s first brush with substances began when she was a student at Hononegah High School in a tragic car accident with two friends in 2012. One of her friends died in the crash and Lindsey suffered survivor’s guilt along with a broken back, ruptured spleen and seven staples on her head. She wore a back brace and couldn’t walk for a time as she started on pain medications, which may have nursed a reliance on medication. In the following years, her mother said she struggled with cocaine abuse and depression.
Lindsey attended Columbia College in Chicago for a time. She got married on July 29, 2017 and had a baby boy in December of 2017. That following September she was gone.
In the months leading up to Lindsey’s death, her mother said she was struggling but the two remained close—regularly texting and lunching together.
After Lindsey’s death, Muller started journaling and drawing in an effort to revive her daughter’s memory. She recalled drawing the eyes and the pain with seeing her daughter come to life again. Muller drew portraits of her daughter with some of her favorite things such as sunflowers. Muller recalled a hummingbird that came to her the day after her daughter’s death and her brushes with butterflies following her loss which she incorporated into her work.
Muller’s show also features paintings of Jean-Michel Basquiat who died of heroin overdose and Frida Kahlow whose death was undetermined.
Muller also is bringing “Beyond Fragile” a piece she always adds to as life unfolds.
Muller said she is learning to cope with her daughter’s death.
“I’m closer to God and appreciate the good in life. You never know when you are going to see someone for the last time. All the petty things don’t matter anymore,” she said.
Mueller credits her healing to art, the Grief Share group she attended at Central Christian Church and lots of AA meetings where she finds a sense of family as well as art and her supportive boyfriend Anderson.
Recently, Muller recorded a little message for her daughter. She wanted her to know she was doing a show in her honor.
“She was always the one who had my back. Her and I were very close, and I think she’d be proud of me,” Muller said.