(From left): Glass artist and musician Ken Anderson and artist Kimberly Muller hold Muller’s painting titled “sobriety.” Muller’s show “Life after Overdose: The Real” will be in the Bell Gallery in November as the Beloit Art Center hosts the Wisconsin Regional Art Program (WRAP). Opening night is Friday, Nov. 6 from 5-7 p.m. for WRAP as well as Muller’s work. Anderson will provide musical accompaniment.