BELOIT—Car lights illuminated the Beloit Memorial Hospital parking lot as voices sang out Christian music songs in honor of first responders and others working to keep everyone safe, healthy and fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those with Family Worship Center, 1021 Cranston Road, invited people to park their cars outside Beloit Memorial Hospital at 7:30 p.m. Monday to sing.
“It’s showing honor and appreciation to our healthcare workers who are on the front lines.
We want to do anything we can to lift people’s spirits,” said Family Worship Center Pastor Adam Meyer. “We shine our headlights to show we are here, and we love them.”
Around a dozen vehicles pulled in for the event, with a speaker and lights propped in a pickup truck bed. Some singers sat in their hatchback trunks, others stood and raised their hands while others held signs as they sang. The praisers sang popular worship melodies such as “Way Maker” by Leeland, “Praise You in the Storm” By Casting Crowns and “Oceans” by Hillsong.
Mom Donna Nielsen and her daughters Phoebe Nielsen, 11, and Kristie Nielsen, 14, brought a sign reading “love, prayer and thanks” taped to their van. Kristie said she sings at her youth group at Central Christian Church and said her sister sings by herself at home.
“We want to support healthcare workers and pray for them,” added Tina Curran who came with her husband, Darnell Curran.
Jenni Krueger said she came up with the idea of the worship sing-along after doing some devotions on Sunday night.
“We need to come together as a community and thank our first responders, healthcare workers, food workers and everyone on the front line,” Krueger said.
After putting her idea on Facebook Sunday evening, lots of people showed support. Sherrie Ottinger made up a song list.
“It’s all our favorites,” Ottinger said.
Meyer said Family Worship Center is also donating lunches to the fire department and purchasing a semi truck full of food to do a mobile food pantry. The church also will serve as a site for a blood drive for the American Red Cross on April 16 from 9:30 a.m.—2:30 p.m. and is looking at doing another blood drive a week later. It’s also looking at an outdoor Easter service.
“We are all in this together and if we pull together we’ll get through this,” Meyer said.
