ROCKTON — Tracy Cannell, a Chinese teacher and the mother of a son working in China, wants people stateside to learn from China when dealing with COVID-19.
Although she said the country gets a bad rap in the news sometimes, the Chinese are proactive about health, cooperative and able to patiently weather a lockdown.
“Cooperation and collaboration is the key to getting through this global crisis, not blaming,” said Tracy Cannell, who lives with her family in Rockton.
With kids being back in school in China, albeit wearing masks, and life getting back to normal, Tracy Cannel said there’s a lot of lessons that can be gleaned from their experiences.
“Chinese people are friendly and community oriented, not individualistic. They are open and willing to help. I’m so troubled with anti-Chinese sentiment,” Cannell said. “China is recovering. It’s taking us longer to learn lockdown.”
Tracy and her husband Leif Cannell lived in China from 2003-2010 in Shanghai, the “Silicon Valley of China” due to her husband’s work as an aerospace engineer. She found the Chinese healthcare system to be more preventative than reactionary and said people were very health conscious. In such a large and crowded city, Chinese people often donned masks to protect their health and those around them. She recalled going to the wet market, rumored to have been linked to the current Coronavirus outbreak, where people would buy fresh vegetables and meat. She said the Chinese liked to go to the market every day to ensure they had the freshest food and she never witnessed the sale of any unusual animals where she visited.
After Cannell left China, she began teaching Chinese in Rockford Public Schools. She travels to China at least once a year with groups of students as part of WeLearnUSA.
Her son, Isaac, moved to China in 2015 to be an English teacher after majoring in sociology at Beloit College. He lived in Hangzhou, a bedroom community in Shanghai. Prior to the official lockdown beginning, Tracy Cannel said her son told her people had to get their temperatures taken along the roadsides as part of precautionary medical checks.
Tracy Cannell explained how the lockdown in China was much more firm than what the United States is undergoing. During the lockdown, for example, gated communities and apartment complexes were mostly closed off.
During the lockdown, her son sheltered in place at a villa with several Chinese and international people as well as a 2-year-old child. She said everyone had an exercise and meal routine and took turns entertaining the little one. Tracey Cannell noted how the Chinese were welcoming to the foreigners during the turbulent time.
When certain highways were closed, there were barricades, and later, huge piles of rock to prevent people from traveling.
A friend of her son’s had been in Wuhan. When he returned to Hangzhou he had to check in with police who later chained his door shut to keep him inside during the enforced quarantine. The friend was unable to leave the apartment, and had to rely on police to get him any necessary supplies.
“Police put a padlock on his door and would deliver supplies and not let him out,” Tracy Cannell said.
Meanwhile, Tracy Cannell said the medical teams were living at the hospital. Some of the nurses were shaving their heads to avoid germs and would use adult diapers to avoid having to change out of their outfits. Their gowns had encouraging words written to each other.
In her opinion, Tracy Cannell said Chinese handled lockdown well, wearing masks, staying home and thinking of others.
While China still has some cases cropping out, there’s no fear when people go out. Kids are in school and her son is working again.
Now that her Chinese friends are over the worst of COVID-19, she said they are still thinking of others and sent her a shipment of masks two weeks ago
“They want America to heal,” she said.
