BELOIT — Loving someone with dementia can be a lonely journey sometimes.
It’s part of the reason Malissa Cronin has become involved with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s after she lost her mother Karen “Nana” Halderson, 76, in August of 2019. She honors her mom’s memory by meeting with others touched by dementia. Although Cronin had a supportive family and lots of caring friends, it was difficult navigating her mother’s vascular dementia and finding others who had shared her experiences.
Always close to her daughter, Halderson loved helping family, camping and laughing at her picture in snap chat filters her daughter would find her.
“Being involved with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s has helped in the healing process. It helps me keep Nana’s spirit alive in a way,” Cronin said.
Leading up to the walk Cronin has raised $1,878 for the Alzheimer’s Association through a variety of fundraisers. She’s inviting all to the latest fundraiser—the Alzheimer’s Bingo and Chili Cook-Off at Pig Iron Pub & Grub, 613 St Paul Ave. at 1 p.m. this Sunday.
The 2020 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for Saturday, Oct. 3. The event will be done individually or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Beloit in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will be an emotional day for Cronin who is walking as she recalls her mother’s five-year battle with vascular dementia. Cronin had cared for her grandmother with Alzheimer’s in her early 20s, but still wasn’t prepared for her mother’s condition.
“There were only a few people’s names my grandmother couldn’t remember. With mom, there were only a few names she could remember,” Cronin said.
Halderson’s diagnosis of vascular dementia quickly became heart wrenching for Cronin and her siblings, Theresa Draeving, James Halderson and Brenda Coupar. They had a strong single mom who worked many years at H&R Block and volunteered in the Snappers concessions stands. A can-do woman, she always pitched in with cooking, cleaning up or cheering on her grandchildren at their sporting events.
Halderson loved Mountain Dew and being a good sport. Cronin fondly recalled her stopping to sit on her walker during a game on uneven ground tumbling into a back roll.
The first signs of dementia were difficult to see as Cronin’s mom excelled at “faking” or using descriptive words when she forgot a particular name for something or someone.
The disease progressed and Cronin’s mom fell prey to some phone scams. Soon, she would forget to eat and she couldn’t balance her checkbook.
Although mom and daughter were usually the best of friends, Cronin’s mom would get mad at her for thinking she had dementia or couldn’t do certain things.
After Halderson kept getting lost while driving, Cronin’s husband Pat went over with a friend to remove the ignition fuse from the vehicle so they could tell her the vehicle wasn’t running.
Halderson called the repair shop to get the vehicle towed and repaired. The shop called Cronin and the family was able to make a plan to keep her away from the vehicle, although more challenges soon followed.
“I got a phone call from the police. She had been wandering around and couldn’t tell them how to get back home,” Cronin said.
Cronin used a little reverse psychology to coax her mother into assisted living, saying how jealous she was that someone would be doing her laundry and cooking.
Cronin had her mother over for dinner every Sunday, brought her mom’s dog in for visits and put out calls on Facebook for people to send her birthday cards.
Halderson had a rough time as the end neared, acting out, taking a fall and later breaking her arm. Despite her memory loss, she usually remembered Cronin’s name.
On the last day of her mother’s life, Cronin slipped her mother a sip of Mountain Dew when the nurse wasn’t looking. After their clandestine moment, her mother slipped away.
After her loss, Cronin said she realized how difficult it had been for her. It was difficult to find other people who knew what she was going through. However, between the walk and her mother’s memory, she is healing.
“She (my mother) taught me so much about strength and pushing on through whatever life throws at me. I love her and miss her a lot,” Cronin said.
Currently, more than 5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s and that number is expected to grow to as many as 16 million by 2050, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.