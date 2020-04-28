BELOIT — A Westfield, Wisconsin woman faces felony charges after allegedly spitting on Beloit police officers following her arrest from a disturbance on April 23 in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Lori J. Lozoya, 55, was taken into custody after Beloit police officers responded to a dispute in front of a home on Lincoln Avenue.
Witnesses told police that Lozoya appeared intoxicated and attempted to cause a physical altercation with a woman over a vehicle that was blocking a driveway, the complaint said.
During her arrest, Lozoya allegedly stated “I have coronavirus” and proceeded to cough in a Beloit officer’s face. When in the squad car, she allegedly spit on officers and defecated in the car.
Lozoya is charged with two counts of throw or discharge bodily fluids at a public safety worker, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.