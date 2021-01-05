The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) trade association is seeking information from the Rock County Public Health Department regarding how health officials track COVID-19 cases in the county after businesses contacted the powerful business group decrying the practice.
The WMC sent a letter to the health department seeking clarification on the county’s requirements for businesses that have had employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to the virus. The letter states businesses are required to submit a daily “line list of ill and exposed staff.”
“As companies throughout Rock County continue to navigate COVID-19 in order to protect their employees and communities while also maintaining compliance with all state and federal laws, including medical privacy laws, many are employers understandably reluctant to share an individual employee’s private health information. Indeed, we are concerned that doing so may be unlawful,” WMC attorney Lucas Vebber stated in the letter.
Rock County Administrator Josh Smith confirmed Tuesday the Rock County Health Department’s communications with businesses related to the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace were tied solely to employers with known outbreaks, and was not part of a blanket solicitation.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) guidance states line lists of those infected or exposed are considered good practice to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In April, more than 100 employees at Birdseye Foods in Darien tested positive for the virus and the plant was required to close. The facility reopened in May. Also in April, Beloit’s Hormel Foods plan saw eight COVID-19 cases among workers.
Smith stressed information received by the health department is considered a protected medical record under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
“The goal of all of this is to work together as a community to stop the spread of communicable disease,” Smith said. “We must work collaboratively with local businesses and other organizations and appreciate all the support we’ve gotten during the pandemic to facilitate this.”
Vebber said multiple businesses in the county contacted the organization voicing concerns about how the health department collected employee information tied to the spread of COVID-19.
“This is really about seeking that clarity,” Vebber said. “One of the big concerns we have is releasing the names of businesses that have had employees that have tested positive. There’s a question on how that information would be used and distributed so that’s all part of the underlying fact-finding here.”
WMC filed a lawsuit in October against the administration of Governor Tony Evers objecting to the release of business names where COVID-19 cases had been identified. A temporary injunction was granted to halt the release of business names tied to COVID-19 cases. The ruling is currently being appealed. Vebber said Tuesday that WMC recently filed a response in the case.
Representatives for the health department did not respond to requests for comment regarding the WMC letter.