MADISON—Just days after holding off on issuing a stay at home order to residents, Gov. Tony Evers is reversing course due to the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
Starting Tuesday, residents will be asked to stay home and all businesses deemed non-essential will be asked to close or tell employees to work remotely from home.
Evers made the announcement via Twitter on Monday after saying on Friday that he felt a “safer at home” order was not necessary.
“I know this has been difficult and has disrupted the lives of people across our state,” Evers tweeted. “That’s why issuing a #SaferAtHome order isn’t something I thought we’d have to do, and it’s not something I take lightly. But here’s the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously.”
Cases are multiplying at an alarming rate on both sides of the state line.
On March 16, Wisconsin reported 47 cases of COVID-19 and Illinois reported 105. As of Monday afternoon, Wisconsin has 416 cases and five deaths, while Illinois has 1,285 cases and 12 deaths related to COVID-19. A new local case, a patient in his or her teens, was reported as the sixth case in Winnebago, Illinois on Monday afternoon. Three cases each have been reported in Rock and Walworth counties, along with two in Jefferson County and one in Green County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
In his initial announcement, Evers said essential care or services includes workers “like healthcare professionals, grocers, family caregivers, among other people whose work is critical for folks across our state.”
Residents can still go out to get exercise, but should maintain a 6-foot space from other people.
During a call with reporters on Monday afternoon, Evers said more details would be released on the order on Tuesday.
“I wanted to give everyone the ability to prepare and plan ahead,” Evers said.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Designee Andrea Palm said the administration was “working through the final details” of the order, but no timeline or specific businesses deemed essential was issued on Monday.
During the media briefing, Wisconsin National Guard Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp said 300 Wisconsin National Guard members were placed on active duty in response to the COVID-19 threat.
Knapp said soldiers had escorted Wisconsin residents back to their homes that were quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship due to a COVID-19 outbreak onboard. Knapp added that medics were provided at a nursing home in Grafton that is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.
The national guard is also launching a personal protection equipment buyback website to allow for donations or repurchases of needed supplies during the pandemic.
Evers said Monday the state received 54,709 N95 masks, 130,326 surgical masks, 24,816 face shields, 20,233 gowns, 104 coveralls and 72,044 pairs of medical gloves from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Strategic National Stockpile, the nation’s largest supply of life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in a public health emergency.
The “safer at home” action follows Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker who ordered a stay at home order to residents that took effect on March 21.
Some essential businesses referenced by Pritzker include but aren’t limited to local government, law enforcement, health care facilities, daycare centers, agriculture, grocery stores, banks, veterinarians, laundromats, media outlets and infrastructure-based jobs.
The Illinois order is in effect until April 7.
Restaurants in both states are limited to carryout, delivery and curbside pick up services after both governors ordered closing eateries to dine-in customers.
Other states with stay at home orders include California, Connecticut, Delaware, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey and New York.
