Rock County reported six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as Wisconsin exceeded 50,000 virus cases and 900 deaths.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services data indicates 78% of people infected in Wisconsin have recovered.
No additional virus-related deaths were reported on Tuesday in Rock County, with a total of 1,305 cases and 25 deaths since the local outbreak began on March 13.
The Rock County Public Health Department estimates 301 active cases are present in the county as 979 people have recovered and 22,339 have tested negative.
In the Rock County area, Dane County reported 3,904 cases and 35 deaths; Green County reported 121 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 1,083 cases and 21 deaths, DHS data shows.
Wisconsin reported 762 new cases and 13 additional virus-related death on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 50,179 cases and 906 deaths. DHS estimates that 9,742 cases remain active in the state as 339,513 (78.8%) people have recovered. A total of 837,567 people have tested negative in Wisconsin.
Across the border in Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 40 new cases and one additional death on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 3,545 cases and 112 deaths.
In the Winnebago County area, Boone County reported 708 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 788 cases and 25 deaths; McHenry County reported 2,743 cases and 111 deaths; Ogle County reported 361 cases and five deaths; and Stephenson County reported 311 cases and six deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data from Tuesday shows.
In Illinois, 1,076 cases and 30 additional deaths were reported, as 173,731 cases and 7,446 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak began, with the state reporting a recovery rate of 95%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.