Wisconsin has been removed from the list of states for recommended quarantine by Winnebago County, Illinois public health officials, as general public vaccine pre-registration is now underway.
The Winnebago County Health Department removed Wisconsin from its list of states that recommend residents quarantine for two weeks after traveling there, while adding Connecticut, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Washington to the travel guidance.
The health department also announced a vaccine pre-registration site that allows people to be placed on a list for receiving the vaccine, once made available to the public. The pre-registration program can be completed at wchd.org/covid-19.
Based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday the state lowered the age for those eligible for the vaccine from 75 to 65.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 169 new cases and two additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 24,794 cases and 354 deaths. The Winnebago County Health Department reported on Wednesday the county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 9.6%.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 7,569 cases and 139 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 999,288 cases and 17,096 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 9.9% and the recovery rate of 98%.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 73 new COVID-19 cases and two additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
A total of 12,500 cases and 119 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring. A total of 65,261 negative tests have been completed and 11,309 patients have recovered from the virus. There were an estimated 1,072 active cases in the county as of Wednesday.
Rock County had a 24% test positivity rate on Wednesday, as the statewide seven-day test positivity average sits at 11.6%. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County increased to 34 admissions on Wednesday, up from 32 on Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, Dane County reported 34,337 cases and 190 deaths; Green County reported 2,394 cases and 11 deaths; and Walworth County reported 7,890 cases and 103 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 3,406 cases and 60 additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 494,747 cases and 5,039 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 175 admissions on Wednesday as 21,971 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 93.4% as an estimated 27,843 cases remain active.
There have been 21.18 million COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. and 359,445 deaths have been attributed to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control COVID Data Tracker website.