Wisconsin surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 cases over the weekend as Illinois reported over 77,000 virus cases, according to data released by state health authorities.
In Rock County, 354 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 virus-related deaths were reported as of Sunday, an increase of seven new cases and no additional deaths from Saturday, according to data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
The Rock County Public Health Department reported on Saturday that 104 tests were processed, with four positive cases and 100 negative tests for a daily mark of 4% of cases coming back positive for the virus.
In the Rock County region, 472 cases and 22 deaths have been reported in Dane County; 235 cases and 10 deaths in Walworth County; 33 cases and no deaths in Green County, DHS data shows.
As of Friday, the most recent day data was available, 20 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across Rock County hospitals, the health department said. In total, 21% of all cases have resulted in hospitalization, with 47 people having recovered as of Saturday.
In Wisconsin, 10,219 cases and 400 deaths were reported as of Sunday, an increase of 280 cases and two additional deaths from Saturday, DHS data shows.
Across the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 32 additional virus cases and no new deaths on Sunday, bringing the county’s total up to 926 confirmed cases and 26 virus-related deaths.
In the City of Rockford there are a total of 252 hospital beds available out of 485. The health department does not disclose COVID-19 hospitalization data.
On Sunday, the health department reported that 15% of all new cases reported came back positive. Daily positive percentages reported from April 12 to Sunday range from 11% to as high as nearly 18%, health department data shows.
Of all deaths in Winnebago County, 16 or over 61%, were reported in congregate settings including nursing home and long-term care facilities.
Across Illinois, 1,656 new cases and 57 additional deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the state’s total up to 77,741 cases and 3,406 deaths, data by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) shows.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 193 cases and 11 deaths; 177 cases and two death in DeKalb County; 945 cases and 51 deaths in McHenry County; 149 cases and one death in Ogle County; and 97 cases in Stephenson County, IDPH data shows.
