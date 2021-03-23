For the second straight week, Wisconsin reported a new record for the number of new COVID-19 vaccinations last week, according to the Department of Health Services (DHS).
During the week of March 14, 308,760 vaccinations were administered in Wisconsin, DHS data shows., During the week of March 7, 288,493 shots were given.
A total of 874,884 people in Wisconsin have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series as over 1.79 million Illinois residents are fully immunized against the virus, according to public health agencies in both states.
In Rock County, 38,529 first-doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, along with 23,293 second-doses. A total of 23.6% of the county’s overall population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 14.5% of residents have completed vaccination.
Across Wisconsin, a total of 2,384,898 vaccine doses have been administered as of Tuesday.
Rock County reported five new cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday.
A total of 14,641 cases and 164 virus-related deaths have been reported in Rock County since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.
Statewide case data and other virus metrics for Wisconsin were unavailable as of press time.
Across the state line, a total of 101,229 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Winnebago County, according to Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) vaccine data. A total of 37,577 people have completed vaccination in Winnebago County, representing 13.23% of the county’s overall population.
Statewide, 4,818,097 vaccines have been administered as 1,794,697 people have completed vaccination (14.09% of the total Illinois population).
Locally, Winnebago County reported 20 new cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 28,877 cases and 448 deaths due to COVID-19.
Illinois reported 1,832 new cases and 13 additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,24,915 cases and 21,116 deaths since March of 2020. The state has a weekly test positivity average of 2.5%.
Nationwide, a total of 29,708,385 cases and 540,503 deaths have been reported, according to the CDC Data Tracker website.
Over 83.9 million people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including over 45.53 million who have been fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.