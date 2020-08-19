Rock County reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as Wisconsin saw its fourth straight day with fewer than 10,000 test results being processed in a day for the first time since June, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Rock County has reported a total of 1,506 cases and 26 deaths to date. A total of 27,083 people have tested negative for the virus in the county as 1,341 people have recovered. A total of 139 cases in Rock County remain active, the health department says.
Five percent of tests processed on Wednesday in Rock County were positive. That is below the seven-day state average of 8% of tests coming back positive.
In Wisconsin, 663 new cases and eight additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 67,493 cases and 1,084 deaths. A total of 58,244 people (86.3%) have recovered as 8,171 cases remain active in the state as of Wednesday, per DHS data.
A total of 5,430 people have been hospitalized in Wisconsin due to COVID-19.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, the health department reported 70 new cases and no additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 3,963 cases and 144 deaths. The county has a positivity rate of 3.2% and a recovery rate of 96.2%.
Boone County reported 793 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,013 cases and 33 deaths; McHenry County reported 3,471 cases and 115 deaths; Ogle County reported 449 cases and five deaths; and Stephenson County reported 353 cases and six deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,295 new cases and 25 additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 211,889 cases and 7,806 deaths with a recovery rate of 95%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 12—August 18 is 4.4%. As of last night, 1,519 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.