MADISON — Wisconsinites with pre-existing medical conditions will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine sooner than previously anticipated, following an announcement on Tuesday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Individuals 16 and older with certain medical conditions will be eligible for vaccination on March 22, a week earlier than previously announced by DHS.
“Our vaccinators across the state are doing great work to get folks vaccinated and get this done, and because of their good work, Wisconsin continues to be a national leader in getting shots in arms,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “Moving up eligibility for this critical group will help us get over the finish line and sooner, and get us back to our Wisconsin way of life.”
Depending on vaccine supply, DHS still anticipates that Wisconsin will be able to expand eligibility May 1 to include all individuals age 16 and older.
For a complete list of medical conditions, visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm.
Over 720,000 people in Wisconsin have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series as over 1.5 million Illinois residents are fully immunized against the virus, according to public health agencies in both states.
In Rock County, 34,649 first-doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, along with 21,561 second-doses. A total of 21.2% of the county’s overall population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 13.3 % of residents have completed vaccination, an increase of 1.7%% from March 9.
Across Wisconsin, a total of 2,043,125 vaccine doses have been administered as of Tuesday, including 721,389 people (12.6%) who have received both vaccine doses, an increase of 2.1% from March 9.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported four new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 14,571 cases and 162 virus-related deaths. A total of 14,267 county residents have recovered from COVID-19 as an estimated 142 cases remain active, the Rock County Public Health Department reports.
A total of 4 hospitalizations for COVID-19 across Rock County hospitals were reported as of Tuesday, and the total has remained in the single digits since Feb. 20, health department data shows.
Statewide, Wisconsin reported 480 new cases and 3 additional deaths on Tuesday. In total, 570,412 cases and 6,539 deaths have been recorded in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic. Hospitalizations increased by 68 admissions on Tuesday, bringing the running total to 26,889 hospitalizations since March of 2020. Wisconsin has a seven-day test positivity rate of 2.1%, with the figure below 3% since Feb. 17.
Across the state line, a total of 85,987 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Winnebago County, according to Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) vaccine data. A total of 31,595 people have completed vaccination in Winnebago County, representing 11.1% of the county’s overall population.
Statewide, 4,181,097 vaccines have been administered as 1,563,294 people have completed vaccination (12.27% of the total Illinois population).
Locally, Winnebago County reported 19 new cases and one additional virus-related death, bringing the countywide total to 28,650 cases and 447 deaths due to COVID-19.
Illinois reported 1,997 new cases and 19 additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,212,110 cases and 20,973 deaths since March of 2020. The state has a weekly test positivity average of 2.6%.
Nationwide, a total of 29,319,457 cases and 533,057 deaths have been reported, according to the CDC Data Tracker website. Over 72 million people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including over 39 million who have been fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.