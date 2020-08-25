A conservative legal firm has filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. Tony Evers’ health emergency order that requires residents to wear face masks, as Illinois issues new guidelines for bars and restaurants due to COVID-19 case increases in the state.
Rock County reported 11 more COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 1,582 cases and 26 deaths. A total of 28,346 people have tested negative for the virus in the county as 1,376 people have recovered. A total of 169 cases in Rock County remain active, the health department says.
Dane County reported 5,161 cases and 39 deaths; Green County reported 255 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 1,623 cases and 26 deaths, DHS data from Tuesday shows.
In Wisconsin, 638 new cases and 13 additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 71,492 cases and 1,094 deaths. A total of 62,995 people (88.1%) have recovered as 7,385 cases remain active in the state as of Tuesday, per DHS data. A total of 5,610 people have been hospitalized in Wisconsin due to COVID-19, as the state’s daily positive case average is at 8%.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit on behalf of three Wisconsin residents in Polk County to strike down the mask order on Tuesday.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, the health department reported 17 new cases and one additional death, bringing the countywide total to 4,087 cases and 148 deaths. The county has a positivity rate of 3.9% and a recovery rate of 96.1%.
Boone County reported 835 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,064 cases and 33 deaths; McHenry County reported 3,667 cases and 115 deaths; Ogle County reported 459 cases and five deaths; and Stephenson County reported 369 cases and six deaths.
A new policy now requires all patrons at Illinois bars and restaurants to wear a mask while interacting with wait staff as Will and Kankakee counties face tighter restrictions. The counties saw a spike in cases and pushed the areas back in the statewide reopening plan.
The new requirement states patrons must wear masks whether indoor or outdoor dining at bars and restaurants.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,680 new cases and 29 additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 223,470 cases and 7,917 deaths with a recovery rate of 95%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 18—August 24 is 4.1%. As of last night, 1,549 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 135 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.