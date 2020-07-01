Rock County reported nine additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as Wisconsin saw its third day in less than a week of over 500 new cases, according to data published by the Department of Health Services (DHS).
Municipal data for Rock County shows Beloit accounts for 56% (484 cases) in the county, while Janesville accounts for 284 cases. As of Tuesday, 5,463 people tested negative for the virus in Beloit and 365 recoveries were recorded. Across the county, 667 people have recovered and 15,362 people have tested negative for COVID-19, health department data shows.
Janesville’s mortality rate is 4.9% while Beloit’s rate is 1.86%.
A total of 873 cases and 24 deaths have been reported in Rock County as of Wednesday.
Dane County reported 1,953 cases and 32 deaths; Green County reported 89 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 612 cases and 18 deaths, according to state data on Wednesday.
In Wisconsin, DHS reported 540 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Wednesday. Since June 24 Wisconsin has reported over 400 cases every day except June 29 when 315 new cases were added to statewide totals.
A total of 29,199 cases and 786 deaths have been reported in Wisconsin.
Across the border in Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 17 new cases and no additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total up to 3,033 cases and 93 deaths.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 595 cases and 21 deaths and DeKalb County reported 558 cases and 18 deaths. McHenry County reported 2,061 cases and 97 deaths; Ogle County reported 261 cases and four deaths; and Stephenson County reported 274 cases and five deaths, state data from Wednesday shows.
Illinois reported 828 new cases and 30 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 144,013 cases and 6,951 deaths.
