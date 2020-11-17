Wisconsin shattered unfortunate highs for COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations on Tuesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Wisconsin reported 7,090 new cases, 318 new hospitalizations and 92 virus-related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 323,848 cases, 14,817 to-date hospitalizations and 2,741 deaths, DHS data shows.
DHS reports the seven-day average statewide test positivity rate is 17.3%.
Rock County reported 110 new cases and no deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 8,007 cases and 60 deaths, data from the Rock County Public Health Department shows. A total of 70 patients remain hospitalized in Rock County for treatment of COVID-19 and 5,415 people have recovered, the health department said.
The county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 34.8%, according to health department data.
As of Tuesday, Dane County reported 22,930 cases and 64 deaths; Green County reported 1,421 cases and five deaths; Walworth County reported 5,018 cases and 44 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across the state line, 838 new cases and three additional virus-related deaths were reported in Winnebago County on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 16,045 cases and 214 deaths. The county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 19.7%.
Boone County reported 3,232 cases and 29 deaths; DeKalb County 4,146 cases and 44 deaths, Ogle County reported 2,326 cases and 16 deaths and Stephenson County reported 2,067 cases and 17 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports.
Across Illinois, 12,601 new cases and 97 additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total of 597,849 cases and 10,875 deaths. The state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 14.5% and a recovery rate of 97%.
Nationwide, there have been over 11.26 million cases and 247,696 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).