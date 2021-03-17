Wisconsin reported a new record for the number of new COVID-19 vaccinations last week, according to the Department of Health Services (DHS), as immunizations continue to steadily rise statewide.
During the week of March 7, 288,493 vaccinations were administered in Wisconsin, DHS data shows, the highest weekly rate to date.
A total of 738,714 people in Wisconsin have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series as over 1.6 million Illinois residents are fully immunized against the virus, according to public health agencies in both states.
In Rock County, 35,336 first-doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, along with 21,845 second-doses. A total of 21.6% of the county’s overall population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 13.5% of residents have completed vaccination.
Across Wisconsin, a total of 2,089,819 vaccine doses have been administered as of Wednesday, including 738,714 people (12.9%) who have received both vaccine doses.
Meanwhile, the Rock County Public Health Department said Wednesday that due to data corrections, a number of negative new cases were reported in the county compared to Tuesday.
“Positive cases that are classified as confirmed and included in the daily case numbers need to be determined by a PCR or molecular test,” the health department said. “A positive result from an antigen test only is listed as probable and not included in the daily case numbers. In some cases, test results are incorrectly classified in the reporting software. As corrections are made during routine data evaluation, it could result in a decrease in confirmed cases. These decreases become more noticeable as overall case numbers begin to drop.”
A total of 14,565 cases and 163 virus-related deaths have been reported in Rock County since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.
Statewide, Wisconsin reported 318 new cases and 15 additional deaths on Wednesday. In total, 570,730 cases and 6,554 deaths have been recorded in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic. Hospitalizations increased by 53 admissions on Wednesday, bringing the running total to 26,942 hospitalizations since March of 2020. Wisconsin has a seven-day test positivity rate of 2.2%.
Across the state line, a total of 86,361 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Winnebago County, according to Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) vaccine data. A total of 32,479 people have completed vaccination in Winnebago County, representing 11.4% of the county’s overall population.
Statewide, 4,283,487 vaccines have been administered as 1,605,112 people have completed vaccination (12.6% of the total Illinois population).
Locally, Winnebago County reported 14 new cases and one additional virus-related death, bringing the countywide total to 28,674 cases and 448 deaths due to COVID-19.
Illinois reported 1,655 new cases and 17 additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,213,765cases and 20,988 deaths since March of 2020. The state has a weekly test positivity average of 2.6%.
Nationwide, a total of 29,374,758 cases and 534,099 deaths have been reported, according to the CDC Data Tracker website. Over 73 million people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including over 39.9 million who have been fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.