Wisconsin and Illinois combined to report nearly 17,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to public health agencies in both states.
Rock County reported 85 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 8,092 cases and 60 deaths. There are an estimated 2,475 active cases in the county. There have been 54,991 negative tests and 5,557 recoveries.
As of Wednesday, Dane County reported 23,474 cases and 68 deaths; Green County reported 1,441 cases and five deaths; Walworth County reported 5,126 cases and 44 deaths, DHS data shows.
In Wisconsin, 7,989 cases and 52 deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 331,837 cases and 2,793 deaths. The state has a recovery rate of 76% as hospitalizations increased by 283 on Wednesday. Wisconsin reported a seven-day average test positivity rate of 16.9%.
Across the state line, 180 new cases and two additional virus-related deaths were reported in Winnebago County on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 16,225 cases and 216 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
In Illinois, 8,922 cases and 140 additional deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 606,771 cases and 11,014 deaths. The statewide recovery rate is 97% and the average seven-day test positivity rate is 14.2%.
Nationwide, there have been 11,300,635 COVID-19 cases reported and 247,834 deaths attributed to the virus.