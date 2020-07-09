Wisconsin reported its highest increase in COVID-19 cases in a single day on Thursday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Wisconsin reported 754 new cases and two deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 33,908 cases and 809 deaths.
In Rock County, 18 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported on Thursday, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
Five percent of tests processed by Rock County on Thursday came back positive as hospitalizations rose by one from five patients to six, health department data shows.
County data shows 715 people have recovered as of Thursday. Since the outbreak began, 17,070 people have tested negative in Rock County.
The health department reports that a total of 243 of the 982 reported COVID-19 cases are considered active as of Thursday. A total of 24 people have died in Rock County due to COVID-19.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 2,652 cases and 33 deaths; Green County reported 103 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 723 cases and 18 deaths, according to state data on Thursday.
Across the state line in Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 10 new cases and no additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 3,125 cases and 95 deaths. Of all Winnebago County cases, 96% of people have recovered.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 629 cases and 21 deaths; DeKalb County reported 602 cases and 20; McHenry County reported 2,208 cases and 100 deaths; Ogle County reported 283 cases and four deaths; and Stephenson County reported 282 cases and six deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data from Thursday shows.
In Illinois, IDPH reported 1,018 new cases and 20 deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 150,450 cases and 7,119 deaths. A total of 94% of Illinois cases have recovered, state data shows.
