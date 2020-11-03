While Rock County’s positivity rate for COVID-19 Wisconsin dropped down a bit on Tuesday, Wisconsin reported 5,771 new cases and 52 additional deaths on Tuesday and Illinois reported 6,516 new confirmed cases and 68 additional deaths.
On Tuesday, the Rock County Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous day and no additional deaths in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 5,876 cases and 46 deaths.
The health department estimates 50,229 people have tested negative and 3,712 people have recovered. There were 2,118 active cases as of Tuesday.
The positivity rate was 19% on Tuesday. The positive rate had been slightly decreasing since it recently peaked at 44% on Oct. 26.
Dane County reported 16,768 cases and 49 deaths; Green County reported 1,068 cases and 5 deaths; and Walworth County reported 3,684 cases and 39 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Tuesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 5,771 new cases and 52 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 238,067 cases and 2,102 deaths, DHS reports. As of Tuesday, 185,241 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 50,689 active cases in Wisconsin
As of Tuesday, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 330 new cases and no additional deaths, bringing the countywide total to 11,802 cases and 192 deaths. Winnebago County had a positivity rate of 15.5%.
Boone County reported total 2,232 cases and 26 deaths; DeKalb County reported 2,895 cases and 43 deaths; McHenry County reported 7,616 cases and 120 deaths; Ogle County reported 1,523 cases and 8 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 1,346 cases and 10 deaths, state data shows.
On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 6,516 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 68 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 430,018 cases, including 9,878 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.