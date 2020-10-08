Rock and Winnebago counties continue to have a steady amount of new COVID-19 cases each day as Wisconsin reported 3,132 new cases on Thursday and Illinois reported 3,059 new cases.
On Thursday, the Rock County Health Department reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 3,005 cases and 34 deaths.
The health department estimates 38,522 people have tested negative and 2,311 people have recovered. There were 660 active cases as of Thursday. The positivity rate in the county was 21% as of Thursday.
Twenty-six people with COVID-19 were being hospitalized in the county on Thursday, one less than the number reported Wednesday.
Dane County reported 10,841 cases and 43 deaths; Green County reported 647 cases and 3 deaths; and Walworth County reported 2,845 cases and 35 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Thursday shows.
Wisconsin reported 3,132 new cases and 9 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 141,830 cases and 1,424 deaths, DHS reports. As of Thursday, 113,596 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 26,774 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Thursday, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 173 new cases and no additional death, bringing the countywide total to 7,263 cases and 156 deaths. Winnebago County had a positivity rate of 9.8 %.
Boone County reported total 1,309 cases and 24 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,794 cases and 41 deaths; McHenry County reported 4,944 cases and 119 deaths; Ogle County reported 853 cases and 6 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 635 cases and 7 deaths, state data shows.
On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 3,059 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 32 additional confirmed deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 310,700 cases, including 8,910 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.