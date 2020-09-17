Rock County reported 35 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday as Wisconsin saw its largest single-day increase of virus cases to-date, according to data published by the Department of Health Services (DHS).
No additional deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 2,216 cases and 32 deaths. A total of 33,181 people have tested negative for the virus in the county as 1,743 people have recovered. A total of 351 cases in Rock County remain active, the Rock County Public Health Department says.
Of the 258 tests processed on Wednesday, 14% of tests were positive for COVID-19, health department data shows.
Data regarding hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were not updated as of Thursday.
Dane County reported 8,242 cases and 41 deaths; Green County reported 384 cases and two deaths; and Walworth County reported 2,332 cases and 34 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Thursday shows.
Wisconsin reported 2,034 new cases and three additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 94,746 cases and 1,231 deaths as 11,595 cases remain active. A total of 6,522 people have been hospitalized due to the virus as 81,902 people (86.5%) have recovered from COVID-19. The state has a seven-day positive test percentage of 14.3%.
Across the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department announced 5,008 cases and 152 deaths on Wednesday, an increase of 74 cases and no additional deaths. The county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 7.2% as 96.3% of cases have recovered.
Boone County reported 999 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,393 cases and 37 deaths; McHenry County reported 4,322 cases and 117 deaths; Ogle County reported 595 cases and six deaths; and Stephenson County reported 449 cases and six deaths, per data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Statewide, Illinois reported 2,056 new cases and 25 additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 268,207and 8,392 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 10—September 16 is 3.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 57,800 specimens for a total of 4,920,938. As of last night, 1,558 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 359 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The state has a recovery rate of 96%.