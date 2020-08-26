Rock County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as Wisconsin reached 1,100 virus-related deaths, according to data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Rock County has reported a total of 1,597 cases and 26 deaths. A total of 28,618 people have tested negative for the virus in the county as 1,422 people have recovered. A total of 149 cases in Rock County remain active, the health department says.
Dane County reported 5,209 cases and 39 deaths; Green County reported 256 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 1,636 cases and 26 deaths, DHS data from Tuesday shows.
In Wisconsin, 768 new cases and six additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 72,260 cases and 1,100 deaths. A total of 63,730 people (88.2%) have recovered as 7,412 cases remain active in the state as of Tuesday, per DHS data. A total of 5,651 people have been hospitalized in Wisconsin due to COVID-19, as the state’s daily positive case average is at 8.1%.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, the health department reported 22 new cases and one additional death, bringing the countywide total to 4,087 cases and 149 deaths. The county has a positivity rate of 3.9% and a recovery rate of 96%.
Winnebago County Health Department Director Sandra Martell said on Wednesday that the agency continues to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should be considered for individuals with potential exposure such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.
“If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5—9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Winnebago County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission,” Martell said.
Testing is available at the Community Based Testing Site at the University of Illinois Health Sciences Campus—Rockford, 1601 Parkview Ave., daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing is also available at the Community Based Testing Site at Rockton Ave. (former Schnuck’s), 3120 North Rockton Ave., Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to —4:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Boone County reported 843 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,078 cases and 33 deaths; McHenry County reported 3,698 cases and 115 deaths; Ogle County reported 467 cases and five deaths; and Stephenson County reported 371 cases and six deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,157 new cases and 37 additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 225,627 cases and 7,954 deaths with a recovery rate of 95%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 19—August 25 is 4.0%. As of last night, 1,573 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.