Over half a million people in Wisconsin have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series as over 860,000 Illinois residents are fully immunized against the virus, according to public health agencies in both states.
In Rock County, 26,589 first-doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, along with 15,719 second-doses. A total of 16.3% of the county’s overall population have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 9.6% of residents have completed vaccination.
The Rock County Health Department announced Tuesday the county would move into phase two of its reopening plan due to improving virus conditions in the area.
The health department is reporting 14 new cases per day over the last seven days, which is the lowest seven-day average since the end of August 2020. The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 has dropped significantly since the peak. Specifically, over the last two weeks Rock County has seen an average of nine patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 compared to a high of 74 hospitalized patients in mid-November.
The most significant change when moving to Phase 2 is businesses and public facilities can allow 50% capacity. That is up from 25% capacity limits. Capacity limits may be lower based on the ability to maintain social distancing measures.
Across Wisconsin, a total of 1,466,654 vaccine doses have been administered as of Tuesday, including 505,123 people (8.7%) who have received both vaccine doses.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 17 additional COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 14,422 cases and 159 virus-related deaths. A total of 14,080 county residents have recovered from COVID-19 as an estimated 183 cases remain active, the Rock County Public Health Department reports.
A total of seven hospitalizations for COVID-19 across Rock County hospitals were reported as of Tuesday, an increase of six admissions from Monday.
Statewide, Wisconsin reported 324 new cases and 28 additional deaths on Tuesday. In total, 564,592 cases and 6,440 deaths have been recorded in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic. Hospitalizations increased by 64 admissions on Tuesday, bringing the running total to 26,222 hospitalizations since March of 2020. Wisconsin has a seven-day test positivity rate of 2.1%.
Across the state line, a total of 42,981 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Winnebago County, per Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) vaccine data. A total of 11,704 people have completed vaccination in Winnebago County, representing 4.12% of the county’s population.
Winnebago County Health Department Director Sandra Martell announced on Tuesday that second-dose Moderna vaccines for county health systems were delayed due to a shortage of vaccine across Illinois.
“We have heard concerns from some community members that not getting the second dose on the original schedule will reduce the effectiveness of the first dose,” Martell said. “The Winnebago County Health Department and the local healthcare systems are working with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to follow best practices in administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. The second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible. However, the second dose COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose according to the CDC without impacting effectiveness.”
Statewide, 2,817,892 vaccines have been administered as 866,132 people have completed vaccination (6.8% of the total Illinois population).
In terms of cases, Winnebago County reported six new cases and no additional virus-related deaths, bringing the countywide total to 28,357 cases and 440 deaths due to COVID-19.
Illinois reported 1,577 new cases and 47 additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,189,416 cases and 20,583 deaths since last year. The state has a weekly test positivity average of 2.8%.
Nationwide, a total of 28,456,860 cases and 513,122 deaths have been reported, according to the CDC Data Tracker website. Over 78.6 million people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including 26.1 million who have been fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.