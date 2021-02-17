Wisconsin surpassed 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Wednesday as Illinois nears 2 million vaccinations. Virus rates in both states continue to remain low, public health data shows.
A total of 1,023,576 vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin, including 740,450 first doses and 263,877 second doses. At least 12.7% of the state’s population have received one dose of the vaccine.
In Rock County, 22,472 residents (13.8%) have received first doses of the vaccines along with 8,656 residents (5.3%) who have received second doses and completed the vaccination process, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and no virus-related deaths on Wednesday, DHS data shows.
Rock County has reported a total of 14,230 COVID-19 cases and 151 deaths since the pandemic began in the spring. A total of 71,063 negative tests have been reported, DHS reports.
Local data shows 13,787 patients have recovered from the virus. There were an estimated 292 active cases in the county. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were at 11 patients in Rock County as of Feb. 16, the day most recent data was available.
As of Wednesday, Dane County reported 39,440 cases and 264 deaths; Green County reported 3,011 cases and 18 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,758 cases and 124 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 657 new cases and 10 additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 556,989 cases and 6,214 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 76 admissions on Wednesday as 25,498 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.1% as an estimated 10,092 cases remain active. As of Wednesday, the state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 3.1%.
In Illinois, Winnebago County added 40 new cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 28,026 cases and 424 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
A total of 36,596 county residents (3.09%) have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday. Statewide, a total of 1,903,942 doses have been administered to Illinois residents, IDPH data shows.
As of Wednesday, Boone County reported 5,877 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 8,093 cases and 109 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,923 cases and 71 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,005 cases and 71 deaths, per IDPH data.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 1,795 cases and 24 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,166,717 cases and 20,057 deaths.
According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker website, there have been 27.6 million COVID-19 cases reported in the United States and 486,466 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. About 27 million people in the nation have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 6 million people have received both doses of vaccine.