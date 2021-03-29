Wisconsin passed 1 million residents who have been completely vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Department of Health Services (DHS).
Over 26.6% of residents in Rock County have received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine as 16.2% of county residents have completed the vaccination series as of Monday.
In Rock County, 43,563 residents have received at least one shot and 1.71 million people in Wisconsin have received one dose as of Monday. A total of 26,388 county residents have completed the vaccination series, as 1,001,142 residents statewide have completed vaccination.
In Winnebago County, Illinois a total of 114,064 doses have been administered. A total of 43,104 people (15.17%) have received both vaccine doses in the county. Statewide, 2.08 million people have been fully vaccinated, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data shows.
Effective on Monday, all food and beverage workers, construction trade workers and religious leaders are now eligible for the vaccine in Illinois.
Rock County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Monday, DHS data shows.
A weekly update that gives case data and other virus metrics for Rock County municipalities was not updated on Monday. A note on the county’s website said the update would come on Tuesday.
A total of 14,747 cases and 163 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in March of 2020. A total of 74,961 negative tests have been completed, along with 14,364 recoveries and 203 active cases remain in the county.
The statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 2.7%, up from 2.3% on March 22.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County, last updated on March 23, shows 3 patients are receiving care for the virus across county hospitals.
Across Wisconsin, 296 cases and three virus-related deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 576,044 cases and 6,601 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 33 admissions on Monday as 27,466 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.7% as an estimated 6,483 cases remain active, DHS data shows.
Winnebago County in Illinois reported 36 new cases and no additional virus-related death on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 29,165 cases and 452 deaths.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 1,220 cases and 22 additional virus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,223,083 cases and 21,103 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 2.9% and the recovery rate of 98%.