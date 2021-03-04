Over 1.5 million people in Wisconsin have received the COVID-19 vaccine, as Illinois nears 3 million vaccine doses administered, public health data from both states show.
A total of 1,568,329 vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin as 986,387 people have received one dose (16.9% of the state’s population) and 548,343 people (9.4% of state population) have completed the vaccination series.
In Rock County, 27,529 people (16.9%) received at least one dose of the vaccine and 17,326 (10.6%) have completed vaccination.
SSM Health Wisconsin reached a milestone Thursday, when it hit the 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered mark.
“It has been so great to see the camaraderie not just with our staff, but also our patients when they come in to get their vaccination,” said Janesville East Vaccine Clinic Coordinator Malissa Wightman. “The environment is one of joy as the vaccines continue to reach our community members—all are in wonderful spirits.”
On Thursday, DHS announced in addition to the online registry available to sign up for vaccination, a toll-free phone line has been established for personal assistance with vaccine-related questions. Residents can call 844-684-1064.
The new call center is equipped to help people find vaccine locations, answer medical questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine, and assist with registration. Priority groups, including people currently on wait lists from previously eligible groups within these counties, will be the first notified of the opportunity to schedule an appointment.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, according to DHS data.
A total of 14,445 cases and 159 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in March of 2020. A total of 73,059 negative tests have been completed, along with 14,116 recoveries as an estimated 170 active cases remain in the county.
As of Thursday, 15% of tests in the county were positive as the statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 2.3%, state data shows.
A total of five hospitalizations in Rock County were reported as of Wednesday, the most recent day data was made available by the Rock County Public Health Department.
As of Thursday, Dane County reported 40,763 cases and 278 deaths; Green County reported 3,178 cases and 16 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,869 cases and 129 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 677 cases and 12 deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 565,808 cases and 6,470 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 51 admissions on Thursday as 26,330 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.6% as an estimated 7,294 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 27 new cases and one additional death on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 28,263 cases and 436 deaths.
The state reports that a total of 45,584 vaccines have been administered to Winnebago County residents as 13,422 people completed vaccination in the county. Statewide, a total of 2,993,543 vaccinations have been administered to-date.
As of Thursday, Boone County reported 5,936 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 8,338 cases and 113 deaths; Ogle County reported 5,051 cases and 74 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,102 cases and 76 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 1,740 new cases and 42 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,193,260 cases and 20,668 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 2.9% and the recovery rate of 98%.
There have been over 28.5 million COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. since the pandemic began and 517,224 deaths have been attributed to the virus. More than 54 million people nationwide have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as over 27.7 million people who have completed vaccination, CDC data shows.