Rock County reported three newly COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as Wisconsin surpassed 1,000 deaths, according to the Department of Health Services (DHS).
A total of 25,557 people in Rock County have tested negative for the virus as 1,262 people have recovered, Rock County Public Health Department data shows. Local health officials estimate there are 156 active cases in the county.
Since the outbreak began, 1,444 cases and 26 virus-related deaths have been reported in Rock County.
Free community testing will be available in Janesville from 10 a.m.—6 p.m. on Aug. 13 and 14 at Phoenix Middle School, 414 Beloit St. To make an appointment, visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
Dane County reported 4,578 cases and 38 deaths; Green County reported 169 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 1,359 cases and 23 deaths, DHS data shows.
In Wisconsin, 724 new cases and eight additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 61,785 cases and 1,006 deaths.
In Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported five new cases and 11 additional deaths, bringing the countywide total to 3,771 cases and 134 deaths.
In the Winnebago County area, Boone County reported 769 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 947 cases and 30 deaths; McHenry County reported 3,250 cases and 114 deaths; Ogle County reported 416 cases and five deaths; and Stephenson County reported 334 cases and six deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,549 new cases and 20 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 196,948 cases and 7,657 deaths.